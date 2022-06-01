Nebraska enters blood emergency, donors needed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again declared a blood emergency in the state, with only 2-3 days of blood on hand. Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said their goal is to have a seven day supply on hand at all times.

According to the NCBB, every two seconds someone needs blood. Only three percent of the population gives blood, so the blood bank is now asking for Nebraskans to help keep hospitals stocked.

“Patients in our hospitals don’t take the holiday off, they don’t take time off of needing blood,” Lundeen said. “Blood donations are constantly needed regardless of the time of year or how busy our schedules are. It’s always needed to help those patients in our local hospitals.”

In the month of June the NCBB is holding a giveaway for Saltdogs tickets. You can sign up for an appointment by either calling 877-486-9414 or heading to their website.

