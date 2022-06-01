Advertisement

Nebraska enters blood emergency, donors needed

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again declared a blood emergency in the state, with only 2-3 days of blood on hand.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again declared a blood emergency in the state, with only 2-3 days of blood on hand. Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said their goal is to have a seven day supply on hand at all times.

According to the NCBB, every two seconds someone needs blood. Only three percent of the population gives blood, so the blood bank is now asking for Nebraskans to help keep hospitals stocked.

“Patients in our hospitals don’t take the holiday off, they don’t take time off of needing blood,” Lundeen said. “Blood donations are constantly needed regardless of the time of year or how busy our schedules are. It’s always needed to help those patients in our local hospitals.”

In the month of June the NCBB is holding a giveaway for Saltdogs tickets. You can sign up for an appointment by either calling 877-486-9414 or heading to their website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
The Wahoo Police Department is looking for a man accused of strangling a woman he was staying...
Wahoo Police Department looks for a man accused of strangling a woman

Latest News

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in Mid-Yellow
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in mid-yellow
Health officals discuss rise in covid cases
Area doctors discuss rise in COVID-19 cases