Neighbors voice water concerns after Nox-Crete fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are on edge nearly 24 hours after the fire started at Nox-Crete.

“You could smell the chemicals. You could see the smoke around here. I got a sore throat from it and you know it’s a pretty bad situation,” said Dan Shaffer.

Dan Shaffer lives about a block from the scene of the fire. He says he’s now concerned about chemicals making their way into the water system.

“It’s all going to end up in the river. It’s going to flow down to the treatment plant down there, you know? It’s like yeah, I’m worried about the chemicals.”

Omaha’s public works department says they are closely monitoring any potential impacts. They say no hazardous materials have gone into the Missouri River.

Officials say that’s because the area has a combined sewer system.

“There is some that went down with the wastewater that went down into the sewer. The public works department is actively monitoring that,” said Scott Fitzpatrick, OFD battalion chief.

Public works sent 6 news a statement. Officials there say water receives full treatment before it is discharged into the Missouri River. They also say no drinking water is impacted.

Officials don’t have a full list of the chemicals that were inside the facility.

“When the owner came on site they gave us some chemical names basically that they were flammable and we knew at that point that’s when we had to evacuate. We started to recommend evacuations for the neighborhood,” said Fitzpatrick.

Nox-Crete’s website says they make chemical solutions to help concrete problems. They also make liquid floor hardeners and sealing compounds.

Public works say they haven’t noticed any unusual smells or discoloration of the wastewater.

Crews did see a visible sheen in the flow. Officials say that indicates oil.

