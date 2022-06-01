Property valuation protest period begins in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Wednesday, June 1, property valuation protests can be filed with the Lancaster County Clerk’s Office.

Lancaster County residents have until June 30 to file their protest.

Protests can be filed electronically at lancaster.ne.gov. Protest forms are also available by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at protest@lancaster.ne.gov or 402-441-8724. There is no fee to file a property valuation protest.

Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte said a new requirement this year is the use of a standardized protest form. A separate form must be filed for each property being protested.

The following information is required to be included:

(1) property identification number

(2) requested valuation amount

(3) reason(s) for the requested change in valuation amount

4) the filer’s signature

Omission of this information may cause the protest to be dismissed. Supporting documentation can also be submitted with valuation protests.

The Lancaster County Board of Equalization has contracted with a third party to act as a Referee Coordinator who will recruit and coordinate additional referees as needed to complete protest hearings and make valuation recommendations. Referees are real estate experts familiar with property in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Filers may choose to discuss their protests with a referee.

Hearings will be held beginning in mid-June through mid-July. Nolte stressed the importance of filing early in order to have the best hearing date and time availability.

“Those who wait until the end of June to file have fewer hearing date/time options available since the protest process has a short turnaround time. Filing early gives people the best chance to get their hearing scheduled on a convenient date and helps them avoid potential conflicts such as work, school or vacation,” said Nolte.

Following the review of all information submitted, valuation recommendations will be presented to the Board of Equalization for final action on or about August 9, 2022. Filers will receive written notice of final valuation amounts in mid-August.

