Thursday Forecast: More sunshine equals warmer temperatures...

A Pleasant Thursday On The Way...
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will make Thursday a “Top 10-11″ day for much of the region...

After a bit of a chilly start...mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures are headed your way for the second day of the new month. Pleasant weather will continue Thursday night and into the day on Friday...but by Friday night thunderstorm chances will return for parts of Nebraska. A slow-moving frontal boundary will combine with disturbances aloft to keep on-again, off-again thunderstorm chances in our forecasts right through the upcoming weekend. It certainly won’t be raining all the time...but shower-and-thunderstorm “episodes” will be a good bet on both Saturday and Sunday. Timing these “stormy” periods will be challenging...and we’ll have a better handle on the “when” and “where” as we get closer to the weekend...so stay tuned for that.

Lows tonight will fall into the 40s.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday are headed for the upper 70s-to-lower 80s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Low temperatures tomorrow night will be much milder...with readings mainly in the 50s.

Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Friday will warm into the mid 70s-to-mid 80s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Our 7-Day Outlook includes a stretch of below-average temperatures heading into next week...and several rain chances as well.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

We also want to include the latest 30-and-90 day outlooks for the region...as today is the start of “meteorological” summer.

30-Day Temperature Outlook
30-Day Temperature Outlook(KOLN)
30-Day Precipitation Outlook
30-Day Precipitation Outlook(KOLN)
90-Day Temperature Outlook
90-Day Temperature Outlook(KOLN)
90-Day Precipitation Outlook
90-Day Precipitation Outlook(KOLN)

