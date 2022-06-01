Advertisement

Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair

The woodpecker will undergo rehab at a shelter. (TIKTOK, BRITTANY BRONSON, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, THE WOODY WOODPECKER SHOW, WALTER LANTZ PRODUCTIONS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A North Carolina woman’s hair must have really looked like a bird’s nest when a small woodpecker got its feet caught in it. But her brother came to her rescue, as seen in video shared to TikTok.

If you’ve ever seen a woodpecker peck a tree, then you might imagine Brittany Bronson was in trouble when she ended up with one of the birds in her hair.

The baby woodpecker had slammed into a glass window at Brittany’s North Carolina home, so she went to investigate.

“He’s kind of looking at me… and then he jumps on my head,” she said. “I was like ‘OK, so this just happened.’ I was trying to cover my eyes and my face.”

Brittany headed around to the front door to get help from her brother, Colton.

“What is going on? Why is that thing on your head?” asked her brother in the video.

Colton, an engineer, methodically started to untangle the bird’s feet from Brittany’s hair. TikTok viewers couldn’t believe she remained calm.

In moments, he had freed the woodpecker and gently set it down.

“My mom used to make the joke when I was a kid: ‘You need to go brush your hair. It looks like a bird’s nest,’” Brittany said.

The next morning, the bird hopped toward Brittany as if she were its mom. She put it in a cat carrier and took it to Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue. Since it’s too young to feed itself and its parents seem to have disappeared, the woodpecker will be rehabbed at the shelter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in an Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling...
White House focuses on economy as prices keep rising
Those suing allege they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature...
New excessive force lawsuits filed against Derek Chauvin