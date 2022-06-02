Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials said Thursday that search crews had found the body of an Omaha woman reported missing along the Missouri River over the weekend.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of 20-year-old Emma Sue Olsen at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. She was reported missing from a boat reportedly taking on water just before midnight Sunday.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Several more agencies have been participating in the search, including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Emergency Management, Shelby County Emergency Management, U.S. Wildlife Services, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Blair Police, Blair Fire and Rescue, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, Southwest Iowa Dive Team, Yutan Dive Team, Boji Tow and Recovery, Mondamin Fire and Rescue, Little Sioux Fire and Rescue, CHI Medical Examiner, Mark Long Towing, Arrow Towing, Harrison County Incident Management Team, Missouri Valley Police, Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue, Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1, Nebraska Pilots Association, Logan Fire and Rescue, Modale Fire and Rescue, Little Sioux Fire and Rescue, Harrison County Roads, and the Coast Guard.

