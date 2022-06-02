Advertisement

Inmate from Lincoln prison missing after removing monitoring device

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center.

James Crihfield was given permission for a personal furlough to go to a local hospital Wednesday. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

Crihfield started his sentence on July 14, 2021. He was sentenced to three years and seven months on multiple charges of theft by deception and second degree forgery, all out of Lancaster County. He has a tentative release date of October 11, 2022.

Crihfield is a 30-year-old white man, 6′3″, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

