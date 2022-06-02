Advertisement

Former Lincoln sports writer pleads no contest to sexual assault charges

Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal(Nemaha County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln sports reporter pleaded no contest to three counts of first degree sexual assault Thursday.

Brian Rosenthal was arrested in July 2021 for four counts of sexual assault of a child. Rosenthal was accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

In the plea deal, one count was dropped and the charges were reduced to sexual assault.

Rosenthal is also facing possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography charges in Lancaster County.

Brian Rosenthal previously worked for the Lincoln Journal Star from 2000-2016 and as a staff writer and creative content specialist for Nebraska Athletics from 2016-2020. He is a native of Cook, Neb.

