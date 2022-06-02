Friday Forecast: A bit warmer...with some late-day ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our weather pattern is about to become more unsettled once again as we head into the upcoming weekend...

Friday will start out dry...but shower-and-thunderstorm chances will be on the increase by Friday night...and those rain chances will continue off-and-on for both Saturday and Sunday. A zonal flow to our mid-and-upper level winds will bring in a series of disturbances over the next several days. No one day is expected to be a “wash-out”...but timing these low-pressure “waves” will be difficult. One disturbance will increase our rain-and-thunderstorm chances Friday night-into-Saturday morning...with another wave expected to swing through Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Rain chances will then pick up again for Sunday night-into-Monday. Widespread severe weather is not expected over this period...but isolated strong-to-severe ‘storms will certainly be possible at times. The on-going precipitation threat will also translate into cooler-than-average high temperatures...with readings in the 70s for several days in a row.

SPC Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

SPC Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Lows tonight will end up much milder than last night...expect temperatures in the upper 40s-to-mid 50s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will reach the mid 70s-to-low 80s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will run from the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will return to the 70s and 80s...with the warmer readings in the south and southwest.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues to showcase a cool-and-damp early-June weather pattern...with Friday the only day we expect to be in the 80s here in Lincoln over the next 7 days...with low-to-mid 70s for much of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.