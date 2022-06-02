Advertisement

Hard work, humility help Hogue along championship path

Bella Hogue is a 3-time NCAA track-and-field champion at Nebraska Wesleyan.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a high school freshman, Bella Hogue ran the 3,200-meter race during the track and field season. Now she’s a college sprinter, and one of the best in the nation.

Hogue recently won a pair of NCAA Track & Field Championships at the outdoor meet. The Nebraska Wesleyan sophomore claimed gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Her times in each event rank among the best in NCAA Division-III history. Hogue crossed the finish line in 11.57 seconds in the 100M & 23.56 seconds in the 200M. Both are NWU school records.

“Immediately I thought ‘How is this happening? How did I just do this,’” Hogue said. “I’m just a small-town kid from Murray, Nebraska. To do something at the national level something I never once thought possible.”

Hogue is a graduate of Conestoga High School. She started her college career at Nebraska before transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan.

“From a young age my parents instilled in my brother and I (that) we need to do our very best and then some,” Hogue said. “It wasn’t about doing the bare minimum; it was about going the extra mile.”

Hogue also won an NCAA Championship during the indoor season in the 200-meter dash.

“We knew she was going to have a good year,” NWU coach Ted Bulling said. “The times that she posted... those are impressive times. Bella has probably improved as much as any athlete we’ve ever had in one year.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

Legion Baseball: Judds Brothers vs. JC Brager
Legion Baseball: Judds Brothers vs. JC Brager
nwu
Humble Hogue rewrites NWU record book
Courtney Wallace named Gold Glove Award recipient.
Courtney Wallace named Gold Glove Award recipient
Cam Ybarra and head coach Ronda Revelle.
Cam Ybarra named NFCA third team All-American