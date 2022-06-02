Hard work, humility help Hogue along championship path

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a high school freshman, Bella Hogue ran the 3,200-meter race during the track and field season. Now she’s a college sprinter, and one of the best in the nation.

Hogue recently won a pair of NCAA Track & Field Championships at the outdoor meet. The Nebraska Wesleyan sophomore claimed gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Her times in each event rank among the best in NCAA Division-III history. Hogue crossed the finish line in 11.57 seconds in the 100M & 23.56 seconds in the 200M. Both are NWU school records.

“Immediately I thought ‘How is this happening? How did I just do this,’” Hogue said. “I’m just a small-town kid from Murray, Nebraska. To do something at the national level something I never once thought possible.”

Hogue is a graduate of Conestoga High School. She started her college career at Nebraska before transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan.

“From a young age my parents instilled in my brother and I (that) we need to do our very best and then some,” Hogue said. “It wasn’t about doing the bare minimum; it was about going the extra mile.”

Hogue also won an NCAA Championship during the indoor season in the 200-meter dash.

“We knew she was going to have a good year,” NWU coach Ted Bulling said. “The times that she posted... those are impressive times. Bella has probably improved as much as any athlete we’ve ever had in one year.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.