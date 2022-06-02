Nebraska woman recounts cardiac arrest during CPR Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every 36 seconds someone dies from cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association. It’s a tool that can save a life that only requires two steps; calling 911, and pushing hard and fast.

One Nebraska woman is passionate about CPR education because it saved her life.

Ginny Curley was 42 at the time and she ran three to five miles a day three times a week. One morning as her alarm went off, her husband realized she was gasping for air and she stopped breathing. She suffered from “sudden cardiac death,” and without her husband performing CPR she might not be here today.

That was 12 years ago, but she remembers it like it was yesterday. She was healthy, worked out and heart disease doesn’t run in her family.

“The challenge with cardiac arrest is there are rarely warning signs,” Ginny Curley said. “You don’t get the tightness of the chest. There aren’t any signals that normally people would talk about.”

Ginny’s husband was able to call 911 and perform CPR. They’re also passionate about telecommunicator CPR or tCPR.

“It was her calm voice, her confidence, her reassurance that gave him the confidence to use the training,” Curley said. “(That) was all the difference for me to be alive today.”

Unfortunately tCPR isn’t required in all 93 Nebraska counties. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is looking into the topic this summer as they review 911 standards and procedures.

June 1-7 marks marks CPR week, but for the Curley family, CPR has become a daily part of life. They support the American Heart Association, brought a CPR trainer to a family reunion and are constantly trying to bring awareness.

“We advocate all the time,” Curley said. “When I walk into a building I’m looking for an AED device. When I think about being in a room there could be a need for someone to need to perform CPR at any moment.”

One of the misconceptions about CPR is that someone will likely perform it in a high stress and public setting like a car accident. According to the American Heart Association it’s more likely that someone will need to use CPR on a loved one inside their home. CPR classes and trainings are available on the association’s website. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.