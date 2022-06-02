NU Golfer Whittaker wins 2022 Nebraska Women’s Match Play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Megan Whittaker won the 2022 Nebraska Women’s Match Play in dominating fashion on Thursday. Whittaker defeated Lindsey Thiele 6&5 at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The final pairing was a match-up of Huskers teammates. Whittaker just completed her senior year at Nebraska, but will return in 2023 for an additional year of eligibility.

Whittaker took an early lead over Thiele by winning each of the first two holes. She extended her lead to four before the turn. Whittaker then cruised to the championship by playing four steady holes on the back 9. She closed out the title by sinking a 10-foot par putt on the 13th green.

2022 Nebraska Women’s Match Play took place at the Elks Country Club in Columbus, Nebraska. (Kevin Sjuts)

