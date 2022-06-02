Pleasant Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure has brought clear skies and cool temperatures across Nebraska Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday afternoon with temperatures near average. Warm again on Friday with a chance for thunderstorms late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue over the weekend.
Mostly sunny and nice Thursday for the Lincoln area. Highs around 80 with a west wind 5 to 15 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 50s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly sunny on Friday and continued warm. High temperatures should reach the lower 80s with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm, but the better chance of rain will be after midnight.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in the morning. Partly sunny skies with the high in the upper 70s and a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
A shower or thunderstorm possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. More unsettled conditions expected next week along with cooler than average high temperatures.
