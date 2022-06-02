Pleasant Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure has brought clear skies and cool temperatures across Nebraska Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday afternoon with temperatures near average. Warm again on Friday with a chance for thunderstorms late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue over the weekend.

Mostly sunny and nice Thursday for the Lincoln area. Highs around 80 with a west wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures expected over southeast Nebraska on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be close to average. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 50s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as cool Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Friday and continued warm. High temperatures should reach the lower 80s with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm, but the better chance of rain will be after midnight.

Warm temperatures will continue on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in the morning. Partly sunny skies with the high in the upper 70s and a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Saturday will be slightly below average. (1011 Weather)

A shower or thunderstorm possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. More unsettled conditions expected next week along with cooler than average high temperatures.

A couple of warm days to end the week. Scattered showers and t'storms over the weekend and into next week. (1011 Weather)

