Advertisement

Pleasant Thursday

Mostly sunny and warm
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure has brought clear skies and cool temperatures across Nebraska Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Thursday afternoon with temperatures near average. Warm again on Friday with a chance for thunderstorms late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue over the weekend.

Mostly sunny and nice Thursday for the Lincoln area. Highs around 80 with a west wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures expected over southeast Nebraska on Thursday.
Warm temperatures expected over southeast Nebraska on Thursday.(1011 Weather)
High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be close to average.
High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be close to average.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 50s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as cool Thursday night.
Not as cool Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Friday and continued warm. High temperatures should reach the lower 80s with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for an evening thunderstorm, but the better chance of rain will be after midnight.

Warm temperatures will continue on Friday.
Warm temperatures will continue on Friday.(1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in the morning. Partly sunny skies with the high in the upper 70s and a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Saturday will be slightly below average.
High temperatures on Saturday will be slightly below average.(1011 Weather)

A shower or thunderstorm possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. More unsettled conditions expected next week along with cooler than average high temperatures.

A couple of warm days to end the week. Scattered showers and t'storms over the weekend and into...
A couple of warm days to end the week. Scattered showers and t'storms over the weekend and into next week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor
LPD File Photo
LPD: $35,000 in model trains stolen from garage

Latest News

Brad's Thursday Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Thursday Forecast
Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: More sunshine equals warmer temperatures...
Kens Evening Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
Clouds will keep temperatures below average on Wednesday.
Cool with a few showers Wednesday