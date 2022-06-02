“Tactical situation” at 13th and D Streets; Avoid the area
Jun. 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of 13th and D Streets in Lincoln.
LSO’s Tactical Response Unit is on the scene and appears to be communicating to someone inside a home via a loud speaker. The TRU is typically used to help resolve dangerous situations.
“If you reside nearby, please stay indoors,” LSO said in a tweet Thursday just before 3 p.m.
Lincoln Police are also asking people to use an alternate route and avoid the area. LPD officers along with the U.S. Marshals Service are also on scene.
