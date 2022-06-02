“Tactical situation” at 13th and D Streets; Avoid the area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of 13th and D Streets in Lincoln.

LSO’s Tactical Response Unit is on the scene and appears to be communicating to someone inside a home via a loud speaker. The TRU is typically used to help resolve dangerous situations.

“If you reside nearby, please stay indoors,” LSO said in a tweet Thursday just before 3 p.m.

Lincoln Police are also asking people to use an alternate route and avoid the area. LPD officers along with the U.S. Marshals Service are also on scene.

The Lincoln Police Department is currently assisting the US Marshals Service with a tactical situation in the area of 13th and D street, we are requesting citizens use an alternate route and avoid the area if possible. Please direct all media inquiries to the Sheriffs Office. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) June 2, 2022

@LSOnebraska's Tactical Response Unit is responding to the area of 13th & D Streets in Lincoln, NE. Please avoid the area if possible for the time being. If you reside nearby, please stay indoors. We will provide additional information as soon as possible. — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) June 2, 2022

