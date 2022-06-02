Advertisement

“Tactical situation” at 13th and D Streets; Avoid the area

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D Streets on Thursday afternoon.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of 13th and D Streets in Lincoln.

LSO’s Tactical Response Unit is on the scene and appears to be communicating to someone inside a home via a loud speaker. The TRU is typically used to help resolve dangerous situations.

“If you reside nearby, please stay indoors,” LSO said in a tweet Thursday just before 3 p.m.

Lincoln Police are also asking people to use an alternate route and avoid the area. LPD officers along with the U.S. Marshals Service are also on scene.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

