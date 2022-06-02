Advertisement

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

Warhorse Casino rendering
Warhorse Casino rendering(Warhorse Casino)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.

WarHorse management anticipates construction to begin in both Omaha and Lincoln as soon as possible.

“The Commission has done a phenomenal job in creating a comprehensive regulatory standard for an entirely new industry within the state. We are extremely excited the time has come for us to submit our application and begin the process of bringing world-class casinos that all Nebraskans can be proud of. As a Nebraska-based company, we are honored for this opportunity,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC. "

The development of the properties will see a total investment of roughly $600 million. WarHorse Lincoln is anticipated to be the first of the facilities to open and will include more than 1,300 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants, live and simulcast horse racing, and other amenities once complete. The full scope of the projects are likely to take 18-24 months to complete.

Prior to the grand opening, WarHorse Gaming plans for a phased opening at both Omaha and Lincoln prior to completing the facilities. Lincoln’s phased opening will include more than 400 slot machines with the intent to open later this year. Omaha’s phased opening will include more than 800 slot machines with the intent to open in first half of 2023.

Ricketts allows casino gaming regulations

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
The Nebraska Hospital Association says if action isn't taken Nebraska will be short more than...
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Judge tosses lawsuit filed by Jake Gardner family against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

3-Day Outlook
Friday Forecast: A bit warmer...with some late-day ‘storms
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
“Tactical situation” at 13th and D Streets; Avoid the area
Body of Omaha woman missing on Missouri River found, identified
Home Instead, a local in-home care business, hosted a pen pal event on Wednesday to help foster...
Pen pal event aims to fight loneliness in assisted living