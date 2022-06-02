WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.

WarHorse management anticipates construction to begin in both Omaha and Lincoln as soon as possible.

“The Commission has done a phenomenal job in creating a comprehensive regulatory standard for an entirely new industry within the state. We are extremely excited the time has come for us to submit our application and begin the process of bringing world-class casinos that all Nebraskans can be proud of. As a Nebraska-based company, we are honored for this opportunity,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC. "

The development of the properties will see a total investment of roughly $600 million. WarHorse Lincoln is anticipated to be the first of the facilities to open and will include more than 1,300 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants, live and simulcast horse racing, and other amenities once complete. The full scope of the projects are likely to take 18-24 months to complete.

Prior to the grand opening, WarHorse Gaming plans for a phased opening at both Omaha and Lincoln prior to completing the facilities. Lincoln’s phased opening will include more than 400 slot machines with the intent to open later this year. Omaha’s phased opening will include more than 800 slot machines with the intent to open in first half of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.