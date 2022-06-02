Advertisement

Wings & Wheels fundraiser in Lincoln supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities

In 2020, 143 families visited the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, with an average stay of 29 nights.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Ronald McDonald House has been serving families in Nebraska since 1994 and will hold its first Wings & Wheels fundraiser in Lincoln, raising money for families in need.

The fundraiser is Friday at Silverhawk Aviation. It’s an exclusive night of viewing exotic cars and private airplanes. The event includes cocktails, entertainment and a live auction. After being hosted in Omaha for years, organizers decided to bring the fundraiser to Lincoln, helping make an impact closer to home.

“Every dollar, every box of Mac and Cheese and every other type of donation that comes to this house stays here,” Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha CEO, Lindsey Rai Kortan said. “We are serving the Lincoln community, if you are someone in Lincoln you can come to our house and receive the benefit and this event directly goes to your care.”

In 2020, 143 families visited the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, with an average stay of 29 nights. The house provides access to care, reduces financial burden and helps families that need a little help to return to normal.

“We do hope to raise awareness about how many families we’re helping in the Lincoln area,” Rai Kortan said. “We provide not just a home for you to come with a warm bed, showers and meals every night, but a full blown support system. It’s like moving in with your family and there’s a little bit of family in all of us.”

There are still plenty of opportunities to join in the fundraiser, either attending or sponsoring the event.

Wings & Wheels Silverhawk event

