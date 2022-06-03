Advertisement

4 former FDNY firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses within 4 days, department says

From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and...
From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and Jack McCauley.(FDNY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Four New York firefighters died from Sept. 11-related illnesses over a four-day period at the end of May.

The New York City Fire Department announced the deaths of Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and Jack McCauley. All four firefighters were retired.

The department did not detail their exact ailments but said all four men suffered from long-term illnesses that affected first responders who worked the scene of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Exposure has been linked to a range of health conditions, including acute traumatic injuries, cancers like lymphoma and leukemia, and respiratory diseases.

The fire department said to date, they have lost 287 members to Sept. 11-related illnesses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
The Nebraska Hospital Association says if action isn't taken Nebraska will be short more than...
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation
Shakers Gentleman's Club in Waverly demolished Thursday, June 2.
Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly demolished
Brian Rosenthal
Former Lincoln sports writer pleads no contest to sexual assault charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the...
Biden on Musk: 'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon'
Adventure Golf Center has been open since 1990, but after taking over in 2018, co-owners Erik...
Adventure Golf Center opening new 18-hole mini golf course
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him