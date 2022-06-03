Adventure Golf Center opening new 18-hole mini golf course

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln will soon welcome a brand new and unique mini-golf course, as Adventure Golf Center will open a third course. The new greens are designed to challenge even the most experienced golfers, but still fun for the entire family.

“We have our two 1-hole miniature golf courses that are kind of what you’d expect and our new one here is called Backwoods,” Adventure Golf Center co-owner, Erik Gustafson said. “It’s going to feature an experience that bridges the gap between full scale golf and miniature golf. There’s going to be simulated sand traps and ponds with different textured carpets to get a feel of a real golf experience.”

Adventure Golf Center has been open since 1990, but after taking over in 2018, co-owners Erik Gustafson and Dylan Bohlke said the new course has been in the wor

Adventure Golf Center has been open since 1990, but after taking over in 2018, co-owners Erik Gustafson and Dylan Bohlke said the new course has been in the works for years.

“When we took over this was our initial plan from the get go,” Gustafson said. “We wanted to create the experience for people and it’s been 5 or 6 years in the making of having this dream come to reality. We’re really excited and have been eagerly waiting for the opening day.”

The new course is expected to open on Sunday, June 5. The Adventure Golf Center is located at 5901 S 56th St.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.