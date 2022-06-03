Grand Island man charged with child porn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager is accused of human trafficking a minor.

Israel Trautman, 18, is accused of threatening to make public sexually explicit videos of a 14-year-old girl, unless she sent more explicit pictures to him. The crimes were reported May 4.

Trautman is also charged with Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct. Both charges are felonies.

He’s in the Hall County jail on $250,000 bond and is next scheduled in court May 27.

