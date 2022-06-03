Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During this first weekend of June, there are a number of events happening around Lincoln. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Flatwater Shakespeare Company Presents Much Ado About Nothing

This comedy written by William Shakespeare tells a humorous tale of true love and deception. Young love birds Count Claudio and Hero (daughter of the governor of Messina) fall in love and pledge to marry one another. While they wait to officially tie the knot, the couple decides to have some fun by trying to trick Beatrice (Hero’s cousin) and Benedick (a soldier that has returned to Messina from a successful battle alongside Claudio and his fellow soldier, Don Pedro) into marrying one another.

Friday and Sunday 7:30 p.m.; Adults: $20, Seniors: $18, Students: $16

More info: HERE

Hop, Scip, Jump And Run

Get the kids and head over to Antelope Park for an evening of outdoor fun benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP). You can participate in activities, visit booths, enter your name for prize drawings and enjoy food and music. Then, put on your running shoes and join the 1-mile Fun Run through the park. This event is at Antelope Park, located at 23rd and N streets to 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard.

Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Free Movie Night – Encanto

Are you looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Come to Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s free movie night where they will be showing the movie Encanto. The evening kicks off at 8pm with free hot dogs, chips and ice cream. The movie will begin at dark. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy this movie.

Friday 8-11 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers

Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers perform an electrifying mix of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll with house rockin grooves and blow-the-doors-off vocals. This band is sure to keep you on your feet and on the dance floor. Don’t miss it.

Saturday 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Makit Market 2022

Join them for a market of over 25 vendors exhibiting local handmade gifts, food, jewelry, clothing and more. Their Pop-up Splatter will be set up, plus The Waffleman and Kona Ice will be there for an additional charge.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

