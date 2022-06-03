Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the public can help identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run late Thursday night.

Kimberly George told 10/11 her son’s 2009 Ford Focus was parked near 25th and Dudley Streets in Lincoln when it was hit around 11:15 p.m.

A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured video of the incident. You can see the driver smash into the parked car and leave the scene.

George said her son’s car is totaled.

“The entire front bumper was knocked out of place and the passenger side door was unable to open to name a few damages,” George said.

If you have any information on this case, call Lincoln CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

