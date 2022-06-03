Advertisement

Homegrown slugger leads college softball’s home runs race

Addie Barnard's 33 home runs are the most in college softball this season.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Off-season workouts consist of batting practice and training sessions in Beatrice, Nebraska for college softball’s home runs leader. Addie Barnard is back in her hometown after slugging a record-setting 33 homers during her sophomore season at Wichita State. Barnard’s total ranks third-best in NCAA history.

“I never pictured myself, a little girl from Beatrice, Nebraska, being among those names and even touching those kinds of records,” Barnard said. “ I was just trying to get on base and the home runs came along. I was like ‘Wow.’”

Barnard believes her success is a result of strategic training prior to the season. Following a fantastic freshman campaign, Barnard knew opponents would learn her hitting tendencies. Also, Barnard expected opponents to start pitching her fewer strikes.

“When season rolled around, I was ready to go,” Barnard said. “Its been awesome.”

The Beatrice native was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, while also earning All-American honors. Barnard guided Wichita State to the NCAA Tournament with a 34-18 record.

Barnard plans to keep her skills sharp over the summer months while in Beatrice. She may also start giving hitting lessons to young softball players in the area.

Barnard will leave later this month to play in an invite-only softball tournament in Canada. Barnard credits her parents and high school coaches for developing her power-hitting ability.

Barnard is the first player in college softball history to hit over 30 home runs and steal 25 bases in a season.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln
LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O...
Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The Nebraska Hospital Association says if action isn't taken Nebraska will be short more than...
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

Latest News

kf
SDSU-Bound Kytan Fyfe to play in Nebraska Shrine Bowl
nga
Whittaker wins 99th Nebraska Women's Match Play
ab
NCAA home runs leader hails from Beatrice
Megan Whittaker wins 2022 Nebraska Women’s Match Play
NU Golfer Whittaker wins 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship