Advertisement

Nebraska Broadcaster Jack Payne passes away at 99

Jack Payne loaned his voice to numerous high school games, Creighton basketball, and the state track meet.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In broadcasting we try and connect with the audience through our words and quirky phrases. That’s exactly what Jack Payne did. Payne voiced Nebraska football games, the College World Series and numerous state track meets.

Payne passed away Thursday at the age of 99.

Nebraska broadcaster Kent Pavelka remembers Jack fondly, saying Jack was an inspiration as he was growing up. The two ended up co-workers broadcasting Nebraska football games.

Payne loaned his voice to numerous high school games, did some play by play for Creighton basketball, public addressed the state track meet for 27 years, and the College World Series for 37.

Pavelka was with Jack on Thursday, hours before his passing.

“It’s devastating for me. I don’t feel bad for Jack’s life. I don’t mourn his passing in terms of him being cheated. He made it to 99, but I’m going to miss him so much,” Pavelka said.

Pavelka adds it wasn’t how great of a broadcaster Jack Payne was‚ but how good of a person he truly was.

Service times have not been announced.

Jack Payne in the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln
The Nebraska Hospital Association says if action isn't taken Nebraska will be short more than...
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation
Shakers Gentleman's Club in Waverly demolished Thursday, June 2.
Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly demolished
Brian Rosenthal
Former Lincoln sports writer pleads no contest to sexual assault charges

Latest News

Jack Payne
Nebraska Broadcaster Jack Payne passes away at 99
A total of 57 Nebraska elected officials and former elected officials from both political...
Patty Pansing Brooks announces long list of bipartisan endorsements
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Nebraska Hospital Association sheds light on violence in healthcare facilities
NHA
Nebraska Hospital Association addresses workplace violence and hospital safety