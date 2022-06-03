Nebraska Broadcaster Jack Payne passes away at 99

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In broadcasting we try and connect with the audience through our words and quirky phrases. That’s exactly what Jack Payne did. Payne voiced Nebraska football games, the College World Series and numerous state track meets.

Payne passed away Thursday at the age of 99.

Nebraska broadcaster Kent Pavelka remembers Jack fondly, saying Jack was an inspiration as he was growing up. The two ended up co-workers broadcasting Nebraska football games.

Payne loaned his voice to numerous high school games, did some play by play for Creighton basketball, public addressed the state track meet for 27 years, and the College World Series for 37.

Pavelka was with Jack on Thursday, hours before his passing.

“It’s devastating for me. I don’t feel bad for Jack’s life. I don’t mourn his passing in terms of him being cheated. He made it to 99, but I’m going to miss him so much,” Pavelka said.

Pavelka adds it wasn’t how great of a broadcaster Jack Payne was‚ but how good of a person he truly was.

Service times have not been announced.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.