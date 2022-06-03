Nebraska State Penitentiary to return to normal operations, other facilities still modified due to staffing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the way he feels today, compared to this time last year, is night and day.

“I went from feeling like we were in a crisis and running out of options to feeling more optimistic than I’ve been since I got here,” Scott Frakes, NDCS director told 10/11 NOW in a phone interview.

That optimism comes from the Nebraska State Penitentiary shifting back to a normal schedule for the first time since 2019. That will officially take place on July 18. This means inmates who have had to be locked in cells after 6:00 p.m. now get hours of programming opportunities back.

“They’ll be able to be out more, volunteer groups can come in and work with them, it’s a really positive step,” Doug Koebernick, Ombudsman said.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary is the facility that has made the most strides in staffing since a historic pay raise negotiated in 2021. NSP has only 18 positions open, down from 76 in December. System-wide, the the department has gone from 427 open positions to 167. Turnover rates have also dropped, from 30% to 15%.

“We have turned things around 180 degrees,” Frakes said. “We’re going to be able to get the pen back to a 16 hour operational day, get staff back to a 40 hour work week so they can have a work life balance.”

This schedule change does have the president of the union representing corrections workers worried, even though he agrees it’s proof of progress.

“I have staff who have been there less than a year working really good schedules,” Mike Chipman said. “They’re used to having Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off and working twelve hours. They’re going to start working eight hour days and in some cases having Tuesday and Wednesday off, or Wednesday and Thursday off. I’m concerned you’re going to have a bunch of them leave because they’re so used to those 12-hour schedules.”

Koebernick shares this worry. He’s said schedule changes in the past have led to increased turnover.

“I hope the changes are made thoughtfully,” Koebernick said.

Over the next few weeks staff will start putting bids in for shifts they want to work following the process laid out by the union. He said it’s largely based on seniority.

“Schedules will change and it will work well for others, but it’ll be an adjustment for some,” Frakes said.

10/11 NOW at 6

While these changes are being made at NSP, it’s going to be a while longer for the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln and the Tecumseh State Penitentiary.

Both RTC and Tecumseh are on modified four-day schedules because they don’t have enough staff. This means inmates are locked down Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Koebernick said RTC almost went back to normal this spring, but plans shifted.

“Their staffing numbers came in under what they thought but they’ve had to hire additional staff because of the expansion so they have a couple of things working against them, I know they want to get their sooner rather than later,” Koebernick said.

Frakes said they’ll likely start shifting toward a more normal schedule at RTC in two phases this summer. That’s not the case for Tecumseh, which Frakes described as the outlier.

“They’re still having significant problems,” Koebernick said.

Frakes said Tecumseh is seeing improvement, it’s just not as extreme as at the other facilities, but he’s optimistic.

“Once we fill positions at NSP, Omaha positions, Lincoln positions, as people continue to reach out to us to work we can say we’ve got the best opportunity in the world down here right next to Tecumseh,” Frakes said. “Our hiring efforts will get very much focused on that in the months ahead.”

Chipman said they’ve seen a lot of success getting people from outside of Nebraska interested in working at Tecumseh. The state has hired more than 200 corrections workers from 38 different states.

Frakes hopes by the end of the year, Tecumseh will be fully staffed.

As staffing improves, so have conditions, particularly at NSP. Koebernick said his office has started getting fewer complaints about conditions.

“As staff are healthier and happier, they’re better able to engage in work and that also has a positive impact on the inmate population. It’s a win-win-win,” Frakes said.

Koebernick just hopes it sticks.

“This is a short term positive step so far,” Koebernick said. “I’m hoping it’s long term. It’d be great but we’re going to take some time to see how this plays out and whether we have the retention rate we need going forward.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.