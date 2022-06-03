Advertisement

Three-star prospect commits to Nebraska

Chase Clemmons commits to Nebraska.
Chase Clemmons commits to Nebraska.(KOLN-TV)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chase Clemmons, a three-star prospect, committed to the Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team, according to his Twitter.

His first official visit to Lincoln was Oct. 1st 2021. Clemmons is the first commit for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s 2023 class. He played his senior year of high school in Greenville South Carolina at Legacy Early College. His other two finalists were Houston and Tennessee St.

