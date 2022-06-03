Advertisement

Warm Friday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonably warm today with temperatures close to average for this time of the year. The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend. Temperatures look to be below average for much of next week.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures should be in the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the area. An upper level disturbance looks to move into and through the region this evening through Saturday morning. There is going to be a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening with the best chance in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle...
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

Saturday should begin partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Nebraska. Late morning and into the afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will mainly be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday night as another upper level disturbance moves into the area. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle this evening....
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Western Nebraska and the panhandle this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

The weather pattern remains active with more showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday through the middle of next week. Temperatures look to be below average for this time of the year too.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

