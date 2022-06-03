Advertisement

Warrant out for driver involved in May fatal near Wood River

A Grand Island man is charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide for a May crash that killed a motorcyclist. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall county authorities are holding a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a May 16 fatal crash near Wood River.

Michael Mostek, 32, Grand Island, is charged with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a crash that killed Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River. Court documents indicate that Redwine was killed when his motorcycle was struck by Mostek’s east-bound car as Mostek was trying to pass two vehicles on Highway 30 about a mile east of Wood River.

Mostek is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse neglect because two children under five years old were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. He’s also charged with misdemeanor Reckless driving and failure to use a seatbelt.

In addition, Mostek and a female passenger, Grace Williamson, 22, Grand Island, are both charged with false reporting. Court records show that on the night of the accident they falsely told deputies that Williamson was the driver. Two days later, both told a deputy that Mostek had, in fact, been driving the car.

Williamson is scheduled in court June 15. Court dates for Mostek are pending.

