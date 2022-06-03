Weekend Forecast: Precipitation possibilities punctuate Saturday and Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chance for rain and thunderstorms return this weekend. Some thunderstorms may be severe Saturday and Sunday night.

The chance for rain and storms will not be an all out wash out, but they will occur periodically across portions of the state throughout the weekend. Saturday looks to bring two rounds of rain and storm chances. Saturday morning brings chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the the upper 70s to the mid 80s across the state.

High temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s. (KOLN)

The best chance for rain and storms will come late Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be severe and the main threats are damaging winds and large hail. The greatest chance for precipitation seems to be in the Central and Southeastern portions of Nebraska. The low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Scattered severe storms possible Saturday. (KOLN)

Sunday morning low temperatures. (KOLN)

The wet pattern will continue on Sunday with the possibility of a few scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. The chance for showers and storms seem to ramp up for the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms may be severe, mainly in portions of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered severe storms possible for portions of Southern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The chance for rain and storms will continue into next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

