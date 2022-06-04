Candidates for Congress pick up endorsements, talk issues ahead of special election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ballots for the special election to fill former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s now-vacant seat in Congressional District 1 are already coming in, with both candidates picking up major endorsements along the way.

Friday, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy traveled to Nebraska to endorse Republican candidate Mike Flood.

“We need somebody who understands how to solve problems,” McCarthy told 10/11 News. “Someone who is based on solutions. Mike Flood has proven that time and again.”

McCarthy and Flood spoke together at a GOP endorsement event where Flood’s campaign announced endorsements from dozens of others in the Nebraska Republican Party. Flood said he couldn’t be more excited about these endorsements and the energy this gives his campaign.

Patty Pansing Brooks also garnered endorsements from 60 Nebraska elected officials, who announced that support at a press conference Friday.

State Senator John McCollister applauded Pansing Brooks’ ability to build bridges across the aisle as a state senator.

“We need Patty in Washington,” McCollister said. “In the toxic political environment we have there she will build bridges there as well.”

10/11 NOW also asked the candidates about three contentious issues either one of them will start weighing within the next few months.

On Inflation:

Both Flood and Pansing Brooks said inflation and cost of living is one of the key issues facing Nebraskans. Pansing Brooks said she wants to tackle gas prices using a resource found in Nebraska.

“We have to use all forms of energy, including ethanol,” Pansing Brooks said. “The farmers in Nebraska can benefit greatly from from not just corn, but sorghum and other grains, why not have our own farmers producing the best fuels until we can find something safer.”

She also wants to take a look at ports and how that could easy supply chain struggles.

“It is very concerning that we have people having trouble getting goods off ships,” Pansing Brooks said. “We have to do a better job to get workers there to offload ships to get products to everyone in this state who has great needs.”

Flood said the key to the solution lies in what the government needs to stop doing.

“People are tired of big government giveaways and trillions of dollars in spending. They know it’s a contributing factor to inflation. We are feeling it at the gas pump.. at the grocery store.. people are scaling back opportunities for their families because they need to pay to get to work. I’m excited to be a part of a Republican-led Congress that will put a check on that power while we put together a plan that will make America stronger.”

On Gun Control:

Both candidates agreed shootings like what happened in Uvalde, Texas are tragedies that need to be addressed.

“This person shot their own grandmother in the face this is evil. It’s hard to understand,” Flood said.

“We have to do a better job protecting our kids, our schools, our hospitals,” Pansing Brooks said

They also both highlighted their support of the second amendment and how that may play into their decision making in Congress.

“I’ve had an invitation to talk to Nebraskans who feel very strongly about law abiding people being able to exercise their second amendment rights,” Flood said. “There’s a conversation happening in every community in America. 51 people were shot in Chicago last week. There is a violence problem in America, some fueled by drugs and things coming across the border. We have to look at the entire spectrum if we’re interested in solutions. I’m interested in safe communities but I’m not going to infringe on second amendment rights of law abiding Nebraskans.”

Pansing Brooks said upholding the second amendment doesn’t need to mean a free-for-all for guns. She mentioned regulations like background checks and the ability for law enforcement to flag someone deemed not safe to have a gun.

“Conservative Justice Scalia said not every gun in every place at every time and that is the issue.” Pansing Brooks said. “People should be able to go out and hunt. I’m in favor of the second amendment. If someone feels unsafe in their home they should be able to get a pistol or a gun. But the things we’ve seen are beyond the pale.”

On the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights:

Patty Pansing Brooks said she’s been fighting for women to have bodily autonomy for decades and will continue to do so if elected.

“We don’t need to overregulate what a woman decides in her home or with her pastor or with medical professionals,” Pansing Brooks said. “We don’t need to regulate that. That should be determined by health and economics and the abilities of a woman to make her own choices. I don’t know how we can find common ground, but I’m willing to do so. Being pro choice doesn’t mean being pro abortion, those who say it does are wrong, but I cannot make this choice for another person. I cannot stand in her shoes and decide what’s best for her.”

Flood has been on the other side, working to reduce abortion access in Nebraska. He said he introduced and passed the first bill to stop late-term abortions in the country. Though he said this U.S. Supreme Court decision is bigger than abortion.

“It’s about a state’s right as it is any other issue,” Flood said. “I believe Nebraska is a pro-life state and our legislature should decide this issue like it did with late-term abortions. They should decide what restrictions are in place. I believe in the sanctity of life, I’m pro life, but I know others have different opinions and that’s the beauty of the Nebraska legislature, it will sit down and listen to ideas.”

