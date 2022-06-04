Capital Humane Society holds annual Kitten Shower

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This is a popular time of the year at the Capital Humane Society, that’s why they’re using a Kitten Shower to help give homes to kittens in need and also bring awareness to their foster program.

Saturday was the annual Kitten Shower at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. Twenty kittens were available and seven found homes in the first hour.

They ranged in color, size and gender. The kittens in the shower came from the foster system, which staff at the Humane Society said is crucial to helping them find homes.

“We get them adopted out and spread some education about fostering,” said Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement. “Without it we would not be able to do what we are doing now, so it’s extremely beneficial without our foster parents a lot of these kittens probably wouldn’t make it.”

Individuals interested in being a foster parent or family can check out the Humane Societies’ website for an application. The Humane Society also said they are completely full with dogs, if someone is looking at getting a dog.

