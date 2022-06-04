Advertisement

Capital Humane Society holds annual Kitten Shower

This is a popular time of the year at the Capital Humane Society, that’s why they’re using a...
This is a popular time of the year at the Capital Humane Society, that’s why they’re using a Kitten Shower to help give homes to kittens in need and also bring awareness to their foster program.(Nicole Griffith)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This is a popular time of the year at the Capital Humane Society, that’s why they’re using a Kitten Shower to help give homes to kittens in need and also bring awareness to their foster program.

Saturday was the annual Kitten Shower at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. Twenty kittens were available and seven found homes in the first hour.

They ranged in color, size and gender. The kittens in the shower came from the foster system, which staff at the Humane Society said is crucial to helping them find homes.

“We get them adopted out and spread some education about fostering,” said Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement. “Without it we would not be able to do what we are doing now, so it’s extremely beneficial without our foster parents a lot of these kittens probably wouldn’t make it.”

Individuals interested in being a foster parent or family can check out the Humane Societies’ website for an application. The Humane Society also said they are completely full with dogs, if someone is looking at getting a dog.

Click to learn more about the foster program.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Shakers Gentleman's Club in Waverly demolished Thursday, June 2.
Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly demolished
Hit and run
Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera
Adventure Golf Center has been open since 1990, but after taking over in 2018, co-owners Erik...
Adventure Golf Center opening new 18-hole mini golf course
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

Latest News

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and FBI search for bank robbery suspect
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
Tyler Manka is facing multiple charges in connection with a March 25 escape and standoff.
Grand Island convicted felon faces more charges for escape/hostage incident
Huskers host Friday Night Lights Camp
Huskers host Friday Night Lights Camp