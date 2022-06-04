Advertisement

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and FBI search for bank robbery suspect

Published: Jun. 4, 2022
GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) -The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently looking for a suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Heartland Bank in Geneva.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the bank at at around 1 p.m. for a robbery that had just occurred. Deputies arrived shortly after the robbery happened.

Upon arrival deputies learned a white male, wearing a face mask, approximately 6′4″ to 6′6″, short dark hair, thin build wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans, entered the bank and presented a note to the teller. No weapon was seen.

After presenting the note to the teller, the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect fled the bank and was last seen going north on 9th Street. No one was hurt or injured during this incident. The case is currently under investigation.

A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed that the suspect left the area immediately after the incident.

The FBI is conducting the investigation with the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is encouraged to call the FBI at (402) 493-8688 email omaha@fbi.gov or the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office 402-759-4441.

