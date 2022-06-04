Huskers add Koltakov as Assistant Coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the hiring of Oleksii Koltakov on Saturday as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff.

“We are excited to welcome our new assistant coach Oleksii to Lincoln and Husker Nation,” Brink said. “He is passionate about the sport, hardworking and along with his integrity and desire to be successful, he will bring a wealth of knowledge from his time as a coach and gymnast. I love his excitement for this opportunity and the growth of our program. I know he will represent Nebraska Gymnastics with class and character.”

Koltakov spent the last two seasons as the volunteer assistant coach at Alabama. He helped lead Alabama to the 2021 SEC Championship title and a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Championships. In 2022, Koltakov coached Alabama to a runner-up finish at the SEC Championships and the NCAA Finals.

Prior to his time at Alabama, Koltakov coached at National Elite Gymnastics in Austin, Texas as well as serving as a High Performance coach at numerous camps and clinics across the United States.

Koltakov began his coaching career at the Piddubny Olympic College and Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2013.

A former member of the Ukraine National Team, Koltakov competed at the 2009 European Championships in Milano, Italy as well as the 2009 World Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic, where Ukraine was a finalist. He also helped lead Ukraine to the finals of the 2011 World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.

He was a five-time Ukrainian Pommel Horse Champion from 2008-12 and the Ukrainian Floor Exercise Champion in 2011. He led his team to the Ukrainian Championship in both 2009 and 2011.

In addition to coaching and competing, Koltakov has performed as an artistic acrobat as part of Cirque du Soleil throughout North America.

Koltakov is a two-time graduate of the National University of Physical Education and Sport of Ukraine earning his bachelor’s degree in coaching and physical education in 2009 and a master’s degree in biomechanics of sports specializing in Olympic and professional sports.

Oleksii is married to British Olympic gymnast Marissa King.

