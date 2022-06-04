Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet. (Source: WLS, Naperville PD, CNN)
By John Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on Friday.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities said investigators at the scene collected numerous bullet casings and a hatchet the suspect was reportedly carrying.

Police shared an image from the officer’s body-worn camera that showed the man holding the hatchet in his right hand.

“A man quickly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand,” said Naperville Police Department Chief Jason Arres.

Police said that’s when the officer opened fire, shooting the suspect, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident started with a traffic stop, according to Naperville police. A second car pulled up during that stop, and investigators are working to determine whether the man was somehow related to the person in the car that stopped.

Naperville police said state, county investigators and the FBI are investigating the incident.

“These agencies are working together and conducting an independent investigation,” Arres said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Shakers Gentleman's Club in Waverly demolished Thursday, June 2.
Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly demolished
Hit and run
Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera
Adventure Golf Center has been open since 1990, but after taking over in 2018, co-owners Erik...
Adventure Golf Center opening new 18-hole mini golf course
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

Latest News

Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This is a popular time of the year at the Capital Humane Society, that’s why they’re using a...
Capital Humane Society holds annual Kitten Shower
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and FBI search for bank robbery suspect