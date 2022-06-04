Recent Lincoln High Graduate makes documentary of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A recent graduate at Lincoln High is giving back to his school. What started as a class project has turned into a documentary featuring Lincoln’s oldest high school.

Lincoln High celebrated its 150th anniversary in April. Riek Bol made a six minute video for that celebration. Then the project took on a life of its own and turned into a nearly 45-minute documentary.

The documentary is titled Life at the High: 150 Years of Lincoln High School. The goal of the video is to showcase the high school through the years.

Bol, the director and producer, did his reasearch by going through archives and interviewing nearly 40 people including staff, students and alumni. He even spoke with a World War II veteran who graduated from Lincoln High in 1937.

Through all the shooting, interviewing and editing Bol did this as a senior, balancing graduation.

“I think if you would have told me that at the beginning of the school year I would be here at Lincoln High way after graduation,” Bol said. “I would not believe you, but I think this project has taken on a life of it’s own.”

Facts about Lincoln High School that Bol learned was that the building was built in 1915, and the Pershing Auditorium was the original school building. He also used a drone to get shots of the school and said there are lion statues on the roof.

There’s a premiere for the documentary on Monday at Lincoln High at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Bol said he plans to make the video available for those who can’t attend but he’s working out those details.

