Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Shakers Gentleman's Club in Waverly demolished Thursday, June 2.
Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly demolished
Hit and run
Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera
Adventure Golf Center has been open since 1990, but after taking over in 2018, co-owners Erik...
Adventure Golf Center opening new 18-hole mini golf course
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office's Tactical Response Unit outside a home near 13th and D...
Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires missile amid signs of nuclear test
Lincoln High graduate creates documentary for school
Lincoln High graduate creates documentary for school
"Kitten Shower" at Capital Humane Society
"Kitten Shower" at Capital Humane Society
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
Sunday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Precipitation potential continues into Sunday