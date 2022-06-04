Weekend Forecast: Precipitation potential continues into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Periods of rain and storms continue tonight, Sunday and into next week. Some storms may be severe. Sunday highs will reach the low 80s but cooler temperatures return by the start of next week.

Another round of rain and storms are likely tonight, mainly in the late evening and overnight hours. Some of the storms may be severe. The main storm threats are damaging winds and hail.

The severe storm threat will continue for Sunday... make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, in the event that one is issued in your area. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, the greatest chance for rain and storms will be in the late afternoon and overnight hours. The main severe storm threats include damaging winds and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the state. Low temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s.

The chance for rain, storms and the possibility for severe thunderstorms will stick around for next week....

Monday’s severe storm potential has been issued for the majority of the Panhandle and Southwest Nebraska. However, the rest of the state still has a chance for scattered showers and storms. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s and low 80s across the state.

Precipitation chances hang around for the remainder of the week...

