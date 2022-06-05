Monday Forecast: Precipitation chances linger into next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe thunderstorm chances are possible tonight for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. The off and on periods of rain and storms continue into Monday and the rest of next week, but we increase our chances to see some sunshine. Temperatures look to be just below average in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight the threat for severe weather remains for the majority of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. The chance for a tornado is low, but cannot be ruled out.

Severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

The threat for severe storms is also possible on Monday, mainly for the Central and Western portions of Nebraska and Northwest Kansas. The main severe storm threats are damaging winds and large hail. Monday will begin partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but the best chance for precipitation will be between the evening and overnight hours. Monday highs will reach the 70s and 80s, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Precipitation chances pick back up on Tuesday as off and on isolated showers, thunderstorms and the chance of severe thunderstorms are possible. Tuesday high temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As rounds of precipitation chances stick around for the next couple of days... the possibility for sunshine is in store too!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.