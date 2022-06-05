Advertisement

North team wins the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl ended on Saturday with the North team winning 17-15 at UNK’s Cope Stadium.

The North team struck first scoring on a 47-yard touchdown from Grand Island’s Kytan Fyfe to Fremont’s Drew Sellon to take an 8-0 lead.

Lincoln High’s JaReese Lott-Buzby answered right back for the South team just before half finding Omaha Westside’s Grant Guyett, this would be the first of two touchdowns that the duo connected for.

In the fourth quarter with the game tied at 15 it was a safety for the North team with four minutes left that led to the North team’s 17-15 win.

Bennington’s Dylan Mostek won offensive player of the game, while Lincoln Southwest’s Jake Leader won defensive player of the game.

