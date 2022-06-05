Seward Farmer’s Market now accepts SNAP benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For more than 30 years the Seward Farmer’s Market has sold fresh produce and more at Government Square and this year people can pay using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

With the farmer’s market accepting SNAP benefits, those on the program will receive be able to receive locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

“I was picking before I came, that’s how fresh the produce is, see? And you can’t get that in a grocery store,” said Carol Albrecht, Seward Farmer’s Market Coordinator.

The Seward Farmer’s Market tried using SNAP benefits as payment years ago, but Albrecht said there was a stigma around it.

“People didn’t want to have other people see them use it,” Albrecht said.

When someone using SNAP benefits wants to purchase fresh produce at the Seward Farmer’s Market, they go to the information booth and receive tokens. The tokens act as their payment.

“It can really double their money if not more than that because what people charge down here may not necessarily be anywhere near close to what they may have to pay in a grocery store, so they can really utilize a lot more of their money that way,” Albrecht said.

And the vendors still get the same amount of money from the sale.

“The people that collect the little tokens, they’ll bring them back down to me, and I’ll redeem them for cash, and then the money that comes from the snap program will go straight into our farmer’s market account which I can use again to pay people for what they do,” Albrecht said.

Seward doesn’t have a storage of fresh produce either. Albrecht said using SNAP benefits at the farmer’s market is all about getting the freshest produce and spending time in the community.

“You can’t get that in a grocery store,” Albrecht said.

The Seward Farmer’s Market is open every Wednesday from 5p.m. to 7p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.