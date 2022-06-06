$6,500 wristwatch stolen from truck in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for information in regards to a $6,500 wristwatch that was stolen from a pickup on Sunday.

According to LPD, police responded to an address in the 1600 block of West B Street on a report of a larceny from auto. A man reported he left his Dodge Ram pickup unlocked overnight and is now missing a wristwatch and a set of Apple ear pods.

The wristwatch is described as a silver Omega Seamaster valued at $6,500. The ear pods are valued at $200. Total loss is $6,700.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.