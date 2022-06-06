Advertisement

$6,500 wristwatch stolen from truck in southwest Lincoln

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for information in regards to a $6,500 wristwatch that was stolen from a pickup on Sunday.

According to LPD, police responded to an address in the 1600 block of West B Street on a report of a larceny from auto. A man reported he left his Dodge Ram pickup unlocked overnight and is now missing a wristwatch and a set of Apple ear pods.

The wristwatch is described as a silver Omega Seamaster valued at $6,500. The ear pods are valued at $200. Total loss is $6,700.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday.
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
This is a popular time of the year at the Capital Humane Society, that’s why they’re using a...
Capital Humane Society holds annual Kitten Shower

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Busy weekend wraps-up Click It or Ticket Campaign
LPD responds to burglary at Generation V store in downtown Lincoln
Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. and Latisha Castillo
Two arrested after Lincoln teen’s wheelchair stolen
A local military veteran turns 100 years old
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum