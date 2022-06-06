Busy weekend wraps-up Click It or Ticket Campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have concluded the annual Click It or Ticket campaign with a busy weekend across the state.

During the two-week initiative, troopers removed from the road 40 impaired drivers and cited 47 people for seat belt or child safety restraint violations. Click It or Ticket was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $24,780 from the NDOT – Highway Safety Office.

In addition to the 40 arrests made for driving under the influence, troopers also issued citations for speeding (855), open alcohol container (23), minor in possession (28), driving under suspension (69), no proof of insurance (40), no seat belt (32), and improper child restraint (15). Troopers also assisted more than 600 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roadways.

The campaign closed with a busy weekend on Nebraska roadways. This weekend, troopers made 12 arrests for driving under the influence, cited 8 motorists for speeding above 100 miles per hour, and located two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Friday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 80 near York. During the traffic stop, a York County Sheriff’s K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 2 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 2.5 grams of dimethyltryptamine. The driver, Jason Smith, 47, of Victorville, California, was lodged in York County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday afternoon, a trooper clocked a motorcycle traveling eastbound at 122 miles per hour near Odessa on I-80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the rider refused to yield and continued eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The rider drove recklessly through traffic, splitting vehicles and driving on the shoulder at times. The motorcycle exited I-80 at the Kearney interchange and began fleeing southbound on Highway 44. After approximately six miles, the rider stopped voluntarily and was taken into custody without incident. The rider, Andy Peneda-Portillo, 21, was lodged in Buffalo County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and numerous traffic violations.

