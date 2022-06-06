Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Superior & Sutton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both Superior and Sutton surpassed their goals in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van on Monday.
Below are results from Monday’s Can Care-a-Van.
Superior
Goal: 4,000 lbs. of food
Donated: 9,338 Ibs.
Thanks to Brodstone Memorial Hospital for their $1,825 donation.
The food from this stop benefits the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.
Sutton
Goal: 5,000 lbs. of food
Donated: 13,474 Ibs.
The food from this stop benefits The Bread Box.
The Can Care-a-Van will be in Crete, Aurora, Ord, Nebraska City, Neligh and Ainsworth on Tuesday.
View a list of stops, times and most needed items
Thanks to our 10/11 Can Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.