Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Superior & Sutton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both Superior and Sutton surpassed their goals in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van on Monday.

Below are results from Monday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Superior

Goal: 4,000 lbs. of food

Donated: 9,338 Ibs.

Thanks to Brodstone Memorial Hospital for their $1,825 donation.

The food from this stop benefits the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.

Sutton

Goal: 5,000 lbs. of food

Donated: 13,474 Ibs.

The food from this stop benefits The Bread Box.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Crete, Aurora, Ord, Nebraska City, Neligh and Ainsworth on Tuesday.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

Thanks to our 10/11 Can Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

