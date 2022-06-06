Lincoln East’s, Malachi Coleman, impressed with NU after official visit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East incoming senior, Malachi Coleman, wrapped up his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend and simply put, he was impressed.

Coleman sat down with members of the media on Sunday and opened the discussion with nothing but praise for Nebraska’s program.

“I’m not going to lie, they knocked it out of the park,” Coleman Said. “That was my favorite visit by far, they know how to get it done. We got to see a lot of different stuff with the coaches and sit down to get to know them personally, so it was fun”.

Coleman is listed as a four-star athlete with currently 25 division-I offers. Five of those offers are within the Big Ten. This past season for Lincoln East Coleman played all over the field taking snaps at wide receiver, defensive end and defensive back.

Coleman said on Sunday Nebraska is looking to have him play receiver after his discussions with the associate head coach/wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

On Sunday Coleman made it clear he is not committed and that he plans to make his announcement some time in December.

He has visits to Oklahoma and Michigan lined up next.

