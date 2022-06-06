LPD responds to burglary at Generation V store in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at the Generation V store at 1701 O Street Monday morning.

LPD said officers were called to the store on a burglary in progress at around 4:10 a.m. A passerby reported seeing a man, wearing all-dark clothing, break a window and enter the business.

The passerby said the man then left the business eastbound on O Street. Officers discovered a glass window on the west side of the business to be shattered and several glass cabinets rummaged through. Several vape pens and cartridges were stolen.

According to LPD, damage is estimated at $1,600 and the loss estimated at $375.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

