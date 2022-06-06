Mild temperatures Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of dense fog for parts of central and eastern Nebraska Monday morning. A few isolated t’storms will be possible across the state as well. More unsettled weather will continue Tuesday and Tuesday night. Severe weather is possible Monday and Tuesday across the state. Wednesday should be a quieter day with comfortable temperatures.
Mostly cloudy this morning with areas of dense fog through mid morning. An isolated thunderstorms is also possible through mid day. Partly sunny this afternoon and mild with the highs in the upper 70s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.
A few severe thunderstorms will be possible in western and central Nebraska late this afternoon and into Monday night.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the lower 60s with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning in the Lincoln area. Partly sunny and mild with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Another round of scattered showers and t’storms will be possible Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.
Marginal risk of severe weather for the Lincoln area on Tuesday, which means a few isolated t’storms will be possible.
One to two inches of rain will be possible over the next five days for parts of Nebraska.
High temperatures over the next 7 days will be at or below average in the Lincoln area. There are several chances of rainfall through the end of the week.
