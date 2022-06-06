Missing NDCS inmate arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested an inmate who failed to return last week to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. James Crihfield was taken into custody on Sunday and booked into the Lancaster County jail on new charges.

Crihfield was reported missing on Wednesday. He was on an approved visit to a local hospital, but did not return afterward. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

Crihfield started his sentence on July 14, 2021. He was sentenced to three years and seven months on multiple charges of theft by deception and second degree forgery – all out of Lancaster County. He has a tentative release date of October 11, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

