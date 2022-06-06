Theiler makes professional baseball debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Andy Theiler (SR/Arlington, Neb.) completed his collegiate baseball career two weeks ago for Doane University and on Friday he began a new chapter as he signed his first professional contract, joining the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Theiler was added to the Saltdogs’ roster as they made a trip to Canada to take on Winnipeg and he started in center field.

In the bottom of the first inning, Theiler saw his first action as he chased down a ball in the left-center gap to make the catch and record the first out of the inning. In his second at-bat of the game, he hit a ground ball back to the pitcher who threw wild to second base on a fielder’s choice, marking the first time that Theiler reached base in his pro debut. He would come around to score on a game-tying home run, giving Theiler his first professional run scored.

In the top of the 7th with one on and two outs in the inning, Theiler hit a high chopper to second base and raced down the line to beat the throw for his first professional hit. Two batters later, the Saltdogs hit their second three-run home run of the game with Theiler on base as he would score his second run of the game. He finished the game 1-for-5 with two runs scored in a 10-8 Saltdogs’ win.

Theiler’s Doane career was highlighted by a pair of First Team All-GPAC honors the last two seasons as Doane won two regular season conference titles. This past year, he hit .359 with 16 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 64 runs scored and 48 runs driven in. Theiler was 30-for-34 in stolen base attempts at the top of the order and posted a 1.000 fielding percentage in 91 chances.

