Tuesday Forecast: The active weather pattern continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The severe weather threat continues as isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and into tonight. The possibility for severe weather and chance of precipitation will remain present for Tuesday as well. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, just below the average temperature for this time of year.

Monday’s threat for severe weather encompases the majority of Nebraska and into parts of Northern Kansas. The storms that develop this evening and tonight may become severe. These severe storms are likely to be isolated and scattered in nature. The main threats are damaging winds and very large hail. Tornado chances are low but cannot be ruled out. Make sure you have multiple ways to recieve weather alerts, in the event that a watch or warning is issued in your area. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Isolated scattered severe thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

SPC Outlook Category details. (KOLN)

The severe weather potenital increases for Tuesday with increasing chances for rain and storms. The day will begin partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms and patchy fog across the area. However, storms seem to ramp up starting in the afternoon to evening hours. Scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the area and may come in rounds. Very large hail and damaging winds are the main severe weather threats. A few tornadoes are also possible. Once again, make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts in the case a watch or warning is issued in your area. Tuesday highs will top out in the 70s and 80s. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Scattered to numerous severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies and a brief break from precipitation and severe weather potential. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area but majority of us should stay dry. High temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.