City Council to decide on South Haymarket redevelopment project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln City Council will soon decide on a redevelopment project in the south Haymarket. Monday’s public hearing was one of the final steps.

The council will vote next week whether or not to use more than $3 million in tax increment financing money for the expansion.

The agreement is to redevelop the J.A. Woollam Company headquarters, the Cotswold building, located near 7th and M Streets. The building, which has been around since 1894, would be expanded and connect to a future park downtown.

The city’s Urban Development Department said this project has been in the works since 2014. J.A. Woollam, a high-tech company that manufactures light measuring instruments, would add an additional 57,00 square feet to the existing 40,000 square foot building, more than doubling it’s size.

Hallie Salem, with the city’s Urban Development Department, said the project is estimated to cost $20 million. J.A. Woollam plans to invest $16.9 in the redevelopment, with the city using $3.3 million in TIF funds.

“I’m just gonna give us a reminder of where we are today. This project has been a long time coming,” Salem said. “Improvements will include environmental remediation, site preparation, rehabilitation of historic façade.”

The expansion plan is the first of several projects on the way, including a park, as the south Haymarket redevelopment starts to take shape.

The city council is expected to vote on the agreement at the June 13 meeting.

