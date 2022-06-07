LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to elevated yellow after remaining in mid-yellow for three consecutive weeks. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

“Cases continued to rise across most age groups and COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased over the previous week,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible, helps protect you from severe illness and being hospitalized. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases increased again over the past week – from 417 cases to 533 the week ending June 4.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also showed an increase. Since June 1, the 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations has increased from 21.7 to 29.3 as of June 7. Today, local hospitals are reporting 31 COVID-19 patients with 25 from Lancaster County.

Wastewater surveillance showed a 17% increase in virus particles, compared to the previous week.

The local positivity rate was lower – from 16.1% the previous week to 14.4% this past week ending June 4.

The health department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.

Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the health department at 402-441-4200.

